Apprentices dropping out at alarming rates

GYMPIE man Leeroy Todd may be a successful photographer now, but not so long ago he was one of the 70per cent of apprentices who started a trade and dropped out within the first year.

Mr Todd had two separate attempts at completing a building apprenticeship.

The first was cut short due to family reasons and location.

He thought he would give it another try and picked up a new job several years later.

However, he knew it wasn't for him.

"The wages weren't a factor, I didn't actually find them too bad,” Mr Todd said.

"They were comparable to other jobs I had done.

"I simply didn't like it and didn't want to do it for a living.

"It was more of a personal thing.

"Raising a family on minimum wage was a challenge but it was doable.

"I wasn't passionate enough to push through the physical stuff.

"If I was, I would have kept going with it, and living in the city did not appeal to me at all,” he said.

Mr Todd is not unique in this regard.

Busy At Work managing director Paul Miles said there were numerous factors that determined if an apprentice would complete their trade.

"Ultimately, apprenticeships follow the local economy,” Mr Miles said.

"So when unemployment is high and the economy is weak, so are apprenticeship commencements.”

In data obtained from Busy At Work, a leading apprenticeship employment agency with an office in Gympie, 16 per cent of apprentices drop out because of personal reasons, with a further 20 per cent seeking a career change within the duration of their apprenticeship.

Mr Miles said politicians on all sides of the 2017 State Election needed to be aware of the concerns of regional apprentices.

"Given that it is the election on November 25, both sides of the government have committed to investing more in apprenticeships and employment,” Mr Miles said.

"(Busy At Work) support this and would encourage them both to consider how their policies can be adjusted to support regional Queensland even more,” he said.

About 55 per cent of all the apprentices who start an apprenticeship complete their qualification.

Busy At Work offers Gympie apprentices formal and informal social support, as well as daily practical support to help them get through.