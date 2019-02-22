Application lodged for 25mW solar farm near Innes Park

An application has been lodged for a solar farm at Innes Park.

AN application for a solar farm near Innes Park is the latest in a long list of similar applications to come before Bundaberg Regional Council for assessment.

The application builds on the popularity of solar farms in the Bundaberg region, where six previous projects have a combined development value of $755 million.

The proposed 25 megawatt farm is located off Elliott Heads Road near Innes Park and is approximately 1.5 kilometres from a substation on Elliott Heads Road.

The total area of land involved is 46.5 hectares.

The application was lodged on behalf of Enerparc Australia Pty Ltd.

Planning and development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the proposal was one of the smaller farms to be assessed by council.

"The reason for the limited size is it's proposed to supply the substation with its remaining capacity," he said.

"Towards the end of 2018 council had received a number of applications for solar farms in locations across the region.

"Spearheaded by a large 210 megawatt solar farm at Childers, the combined value of these farms is estimated at $755 million.

"The farms boast around 1.3 million solar panels in total and have the capacity to generate 443.8MW which is enough to power well in excess of 400,000 homes."