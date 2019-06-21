Menu
Apple announces recall after battery safety issue

Mark Furler
by
21st Jun 2019 7:00 AM

TECH giant Apple has announced a voluntary recall of some of its 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks, Apple said.

Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units.

Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge.

To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)," enter your computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

