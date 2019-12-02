Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Environment

Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

agricultural research agricultural waste bananas biodegradable industrial waste plastics recycling unsw
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        44 people face two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon 44 people face two Gympie courts today

        News Six people are called to face Gympie District Court todya as we enter the final week of District Court sittings in Gympie for the year.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 6:48 AM
        Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

        premium_icon Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

        Crime He tried to take his infant child with him into the dock.

        Remorseful teen apologises from the heart for Bali attack

        premium_icon Remorseful teen apologises from the heart for Bali attack

        News A Sunshine Coast teen has expressed heartfelt apologies

        Forget the Lakers legend, Gympie has its own Kobe

        premium_icon Forget the Lakers legend, Gympie has its own Kobe

        News Gympie’s Kobe Bryant namesake looks more like Steph Curry when he steps on the...