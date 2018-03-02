Appeal to stop controversial Mary Valley quarry

An appeal has been launched against the approval of a quarry and concrete batching plant in the Mary Valley.

THE approval of a controversial quarry and concrete batching plant at the Mary Valley will be appealed, a community group has announced today.

Valley resident Glenda Pickersgill said the decision to file a Notice to Appeal follows what was a "piecemeal" approval process for the site owned by Corbet's Group.

"This development at the corner of the the Mary Valley Link Rd and the Bruce Hwy has been put through approval in a piecemeal fashion with significant cumulative impacts," Ms Pickersgill said.

"What started off as a composting and workshop area has evolved into a proposed extractive and high impact industry.

"The proposed development has never been identified as a key resource area under State Planning Policy where such a development would require a 1000m buffer from surrounding neighbour boundaries.

"Here there is proposed just a 10m buffer from the boundary of an outdoor education centre and conservation significant area.

"Local residents surrounding the site are concerned about negative impacts of noise, dust, visual amenity, water pollution and changes to groundwater hydrology."

She said that sufficient need, community benefit or fit with the planning scheme's objective to "protect and enhance the natural environment" were not shown in the application.

Glenda Pickersgill.

"We are looking to get the additional application of a quarry and concrete batching plant rejected and enforce the rehabilitation of the borrow pit and meet the development's current approval obligations," Ms Pickersgill said.

"High impact industries must have adequate buffer zones designated between the operation and its neighbours.

"This proposal clearly does not. Unfortunately an Appeal is the last option to get the right outcome for the region." she said.

The appeal was lodged by Mary Valley Community Group Inc and Peak Events Pty Ltd T/A Garapine.

Councillors voted to approve the application 7-1 in December, with Cr Mal Gear against it.

In the report presented to the council, it was noted the site already had several approvals for a "transport depot, high impact industry (compost manufacturing and organic waste processing), bulk landscape supplies, caretaker's accommodation and associated environmentally relevant activities".

While the batching plant was noted to be conflict with the parts of the planning scheme it "is considered that sufficient grounds may exist to warrant its approval based on the Economic Needs Assessment provided and subject to the imposition of significantly stringent conditions".

Andrew Corbet.

A total of 37 conditions were imposed on Corbet's Group in the approval.

A council spokeswoman said that as the matter was before the courts, the council was unable to comment.

At a public meeting in May last year, Andrew Corbet said the development would be important for the region's economic future.

"Industry has to be somewhere for jobs for Gympie," Mr Corbet said.

After the meeting, he said he would be happy to discuss residents concerns with them.

"Everything we've done we've done properly.

"We want to be here for a long time."