Appeal launched a year after body found dumped in park

The family of murdered Sydney woman Nicole Cartwright, whose body was found dumped in a Hunters Hill park a year ago will launch a public appeal for help to solve the investigation into her death.

Ms Cartwright's battered body was found by a council worker in Buffalo Creek Reserve on October 3, 2018 with the circumstances surrounding her death still shrouded in mystery.

Nicole Cartwright.

Her family along with police will today launch an appeal for the public’s help to solve her murder.

The 32-year-old's body was found with her hands bound and body wrapped in a bed sheet - near what appeared to be a 30-metre trail of drag marks.

The Lansvale woman was last seen circling Sydney on a train three days before her body was found in the same clothes.

Her body was found wrapped in a bed sheet on October 3, 2018.

But the circumstances surrounding the murder are still unclear, with police and Ms Cartwright's brother joining to launch a fresh appeal for public assistance as they mark one year since the gruesome discovery.

Police are still unable to account for Ms Cartwright's whereabouts for most of the long weekend of September 28-30 - the crucial days before her murder.

Ms Cartwright was seen at train stations in the days before her body was found.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, however it revealed Ms Cartwright had suffered head injuries.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who was involved in casual meetings resulting from Ms Cartwright's use of online dating sites, applications, classified ads, and social media, to establish her movements in the 48 hours before her body was found.

A council worker found Ms Cartwright’s body in Buffalo Creek Reserve.

Ms Cartwright's parents said they are struggling to come to terms with the murder, late last year saying they were "still struggling to comprehend how and why this happened."