PUBLIC APPEAL: Boy missing from Gympie

A 13-year-old boy is missing from Southside, Gympie.
The boy was last seen at a Gayle Ct property around 1.30pm on Saturday (February 18).
Police hold concerns for the boy as he suffers from a medical condition and due to his young age.
The boy (pictured) is described as Caucasian with a slim build, around 160cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen with a scooter and a backpack.
If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using an online form 24 hours a day.
You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.
We're looking for this 13yo boy missing from the Gympie area. Can you help?https://t.co/hshK4hhdR3 pic.twitter.com/HsYh96VzJC— QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) February 19, 2017