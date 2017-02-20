PUBLIC APPEAL: Boy missing from Gympie

A 13-year-old boy is missing from Southside, Gympie.

The boy was last seen at a Gayle Ct property around 1.30pm on Saturday (February 18).

Police hold concerns for the boy as he suffers from a medical condition and due to his young age.

The boy (pictured) is described as Caucasian with a slim build, around 160cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with a scooter and a backpack.

If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using an online form 24 hours a day.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.