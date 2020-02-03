Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 2:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        premium_icon Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        Health A Sunshine Coast doctor is on Christmas Island to head the medical response for Australians repatriated from Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        premium_icon BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        News New video emerges of Mayor and CEO in protester struggle.

        38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        premium_icon 38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        News From a scorching 38C today to almost six days of rain, hold onto your hat Gympie –...

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One injured in Noosa hinterland crash