'Appalling, violent' assault in burglary leads to seven years jail

VIOLENT ATTACK: A man was slashed with a machete during the violent home invasion in 2015.

A 27-year-old man yesterday sentenced to seven years jail for attacking a man with a machete during a burglary gone wrong will be eligible for parole next year.

Having already spent 213 days in custody, Shaun Kenneth Kirby was escorted from the Gympie watch house to the District Court late on Wednesday afternoon.

Already in prison for a separate violent assault, Kirby pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intention, at night, in company while armed, and to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to a litany of summary offences committed in Gympie and across Queensland.

Around 11.50pm on October 27, 2015, Kirby broke into the home of Paul Ross Cottle-Mcilwaine in Ascot with an accomplice.

Mr Cottle-Mcilwaine was asleep at the time but was woken by the sound of the two breaking into the home and searching for money.

In the scuffle that ensued, a machete wielded by Kirby was driven deep into Mr Cottle-Mcilwaine's forearm as he tried to defend himself, the court heard.

As Crown Prosecutor Alex Stark said during the sentencing, the cut had effectively, "gone to the bone”.

The wound was so deep, it severed a number of the victim's tendons, leading to a loss of full function.

The court was told the injury had impacted Mr Cottle-Mcilwaine's employment and severely impacted his psychological well being.

Tendering the victim impact statement, Mr Stark pushed for a lengthy jail term and for Kirby to be placed on the violent offender's registry.

"This is an appalling, violent crime,” he said.

"The victim's statement shows his wounds aren't just physical in nature.”

Other offences Kirby pleaded guilty to included two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm from a separate incident in June last year, a serious assault of a corrective services employee while in custody on the same day and more than 15 charges of dangerously operating a vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia and breaching a domestic violence order.

Kirby was sentenced to seven years jail for each charge relating to the Ascot break-in, along with two years jail for the driving offences.

The sentences will be served concurrently, with his stint in custody also declared as time served.

He will be eligible for parole in November of next year.