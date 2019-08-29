New app links chefs with farmers to reduce food waste

LESS WASTE: Founder of new business venture FoodXS Andrew Simmonds with Matt Golinski. Photo: John McCutcheon

TECHNOLOGY is bridging the gap between farmers on the land and chefs in town, with a new app designed to reduce food waste.

And with a celebrity chef already singing its praises, FoodXS managing director Andrew Simmonds is hoping he's onto a winner.

After more than 25 years in the food industry, Mr Simmonds said he spotted a gap in the market.

"Too many farmers are throwing away perfectly good food just because they have an excess and can't sell it all," he said.

FoodXS links chefs directly with farmers online or through an app in what Mr Simmonds says is the world's first local online marketplace for food businesses based out of Noosa.

On board with the concept is celebrity chef Matt Golinski, who said the idea was "a win-win for everyone".

"I think once it takes off it will become part of our everyday ordering.

"I really think that in a town like Noosa it's going to catch on. We are really fortunate to have so many great producers on our doorstep and a lot of our stuff (for View restaurant at Peppers) comes out of the Gympie region and they all do the drive down once or twice a week.

"Having this app and more people placing orders will make it more worthwhile to do that drive."

Mr Simmonds said his mission was to "once more see a world where local growers and food outlets work together in deep synergy".

"Based on what I've seen during the last few years, people have started to appreciate local ingredients and local food, but there are no solutions for the chefs and restaurants to find the local goods easily," he said.

"We're helping out farmers by being a sales vehicle and a way for them to get their produce directly into restaurants, cafes and small businesses.

"We're helping them reduce their food waste by widening their sales channel to clear excess stock.

"And chefs can tailor their daily specials based on the freshest local products available to them."

