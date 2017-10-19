Apology to police, court deals with 'suicide by cop' bid

COURAGE: A Gympie man has apologised to police and won a Magistrate's encouragement for owning up to his "suicide by cop” bid

A GYMPIE man, 52, described as experiencing a positive breakthrough in a troubled life, has apologised to police for his attempt to goad them into killing him on March 18.

"I do apologise to the police,” Sean Patrick McClintock told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Magistrate M Baldwin was told of McClintock's determined work ethic and supervisors' observations that he was making progress in addressing a difficult past.

McClintock pleaded guilty to misusing the emergency service and was given a combination of suspended jail and two years' probation.

"I can't pretend to ever be in your shoes,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"You're still here. You haven't given up. You've got a lot of people around you supporting you,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"I have to sentence you because it's horrendous police have to put up with someone wanting them to shoot him, which means they'd be shot at first.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, the Queensland Government recommends calling Lifeline on 13 11 14 or, in the case of immediate danger, Triple-0.