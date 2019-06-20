Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.
20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.
News

‘Apologise for this disgusting report’

by Hannah Paine
20th Jun 2019 3:23 PM

Channel 9 have been accused of "triggering a whole community" with "racist jokes" about Korean boy band BTS, with the network now apologising for the segment.

A firestorm erupted over last night's episode of 20 To One which included BTS in its countdown of the greatest global crazes.

In the segment hosts Nick Cody and Erin Molan referred to BTS as "the South Korean One Direction" and the "biggest band you've never heard of".

Thornton and Molan also note that BTS had a number one single in the US despite that "only one band member actually speaks English".

20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.
20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.

The segment also included interviews from different celebrities including comedian Jimmy Carr, who joked: "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So it could have been worse. But not much worse."

It featured footage of BTS speaking at the United Nations about youth programs but joked their visit had been about "hair products".

After 20 To One aired the backlash against the BTS segment was swift, with viewers and fans of the boy band condemning it as "racist" and "triggering".

In a statement, a Nine spokesman told news.com.au: "As a lighthearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazes', did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group.

"We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night's episode."

More Stories

20 to 1 bts channel 9 media music

Top Stories

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News Most people are unaware of the huge range of extra rewards and news accessible to The Gympie Times digital subscribers

    • 20th Jun 2019 3:03 PM
    Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy

    premium_icon Gympie touch teams battle for supremacy

    News All the action will be at Albert Park tomorrow and Saturday.

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:57 PM
    Major news network pulls out of Wide Bay

    premium_icon Major news network pulls out of Wide Bay

    News Regional journalism takes another hit.

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:07 PM
    Man injured, cars badly damaged in Gympie

    premium_icon Man injured, cars badly damaged in Gympie

    News Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 10am.