Anzac Day: When to see Super Hornet fly over Gympie region

A long-time hallmark of Anzac Day commemorations has been Royal Australian Air Force fly-pasts, and this year will be no different for the Gympie region.

BIG ANZAC DAY LIST: What’s happening and when around Gympie

A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Gympie region on Anzac Day this Sunday. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Gympians everywhere will have the awesome opportunity to spot a RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet as it passes over the region on Sunday morning.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards



The Gympie RSL Club has advised the following times for when the Super Hornet can be seen from various local vantage points:

Tin Can Bay: 11:35am from the Tin Can Bay RSL

A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Gympie region on Anzac Day. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Rainbow Beach: 11:37am from the Cenotaph and Rainbow Beach

Gympie: 11:45am from the Gympie RSL

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards



Find times and locations for dawn services, marches and other Anzac commemorations across the region here.