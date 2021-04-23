Menu
Australian Defence Force Troops Test Super Hornet Aircraft Capabilities During Exercise Nigrum Pugio
Australian Defence Force Troops Test Super Hornet Aircraft Capabilities During Exercise Nigrum Pugio
Anzac Day: When to see Super Hornet fly over Gympie region

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A long-time hallmark of Anzac Day commemorations has been Royal Australian Air Force fly-pasts, and this year will be no different for the Gympie region.

BIG ANZAC DAY LIST: What’s happening and when around Gympie

A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Gympie region on Anzac Day this Sunday. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Gympians everywhere will have the awesome opportunity to spot a RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet as it passes over the region on Sunday morning.

The Gympie RSL Club has advised the following times for when the Super Hornet can be seen from various local vantage points:

Tin Can Bay: 11:35am from the Tin Can Bay RSL

A RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over the Gympie region on Anzac Day. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Rainbow Beach: 11:37am from the Cenotaph and Rainbow Beach

Gympie: 11:45am from the Gympie RSL

Find times and locations for dawn services, marches and other Anzac commemorations across the region here.

anzac day 2021 anzac day gympie gympie news gympie region raaf super hornet
