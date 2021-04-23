Anzac Day: When to see Super Hornet fly over Gympie region
A long-time hallmark of Anzac Day commemorations has been Royal Australian Air Force fly-pasts, and this year will be no different for the Gympie region.
Gympians everywhere will have the awesome opportunity to spot a RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet as it passes over the region on Sunday morning.
The Gympie RSL Club has advised the following times for when the Super Hornet can be seen from various local vantage points:
Tin Can Bay: 11:35am from the Tin Can Bay RSL
Rainbow Beach: 11:37am from the Cenotaph and Rainbow Beach
Gympie: 11:45am from the Gympie RSL
Find times and locations for dawn services, marches and other Anzac commemorations across the region here.