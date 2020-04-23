Anzac Day to be unique for Gympie seniors

Staff have devised a plan to ensure residents of a Gympie seniors’ centre can commemorate Anzac Day in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility will be holding separate Anzac Day services this morning for residents to safely pay their respects.

The staff will provide wreaths and play the The Last Post and the Anzac Day Ode for residents wishing to attend.

Grevillea Gardens’ Leisure and Lifestyle Team Leader Joyce Murray said the residents were looking forward to being able to commemorate the occasion while socially distancing.

“We’ve chosen four residents to put a wreath out the front,” she said,

“One representing the army, the navy, the air force and the women in service.”

Joyce Murray is organising Anzac Day services for residents of Grevillea Gardens. Picture: Shane Zahner

Ms Murray said there will be three sessions, held at 9am, 10am and 11am, to minimise contact between residents.

“They’ll come down in small groups to have their services, we’ll then take them back, wipe everything down, and bring the next group in,” she said.

“Then the service will be followed by morning tea and Anzac biscuits.

“This way they all get to celebrate Anzac Day and no one misses out.”

Grevillea Gardens resident Dawn Hatherell. Picture: Shane Zahner

Two residents looking forward to taking part in the service were Dawn Hatherell and Coral White.

Ms Murray said Anzac Day was special for both women, as Dawn had family members in the defence force and Coral was a war widow.

Grevillea Gardens resident Coral White. Picture: Shane Zahner

Ms Murray said during this time it was important to commemorate the day, especially during this time.

Ms Murray said she wanted the community to know that the residents of Grevillea Gardens were being looked after during a time that was meaningful to so many Australians.

“We are still doing something for them.” she said.

“They haven’t been forgotten.”