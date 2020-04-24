ANZAC DAY: The show must go on

JOIN IN SONG: Goomeri singer and performer Louise Winton isn't letting the pandemic stop her from honouring the spirit of the ANZAC's this Saturday. She will be hosting a public ANZAC Day service live on her Facebook page for everyone to tune into and come together (virtually) to pay their respects.

WE MIGHT not be able to gather together this ANZAC Day but that isn't about to stop Goomeri songstress, Louise Winton, from showing her respects and keeping the legend of the ANZACs alive and well.

This Saturday at 11am the South Burnett is invited to join Louise as she hosts a special live ANZAC day service and performance via her Facebook page "Louise Winton Sings".

Louise said she's performed at countless ANZAC Day ceremonies over the years and couldn't just sit back and do nothing this year while the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home.

"Thousands of serving personnel gave their lives so that we could have the freedom we have today," Louise said.

"Sure, we may not feel very "free" at this moment in time, but because of them, we have the lives that we will return to once this is over."

Louise said she absolutely adores singing for other and boosting their spirits, especially at tough time like these, and has been posting videos of her singing a song each day over the past month.

In the last 30 days alone she's reached over 27,000 people across eight different countries with 9700 views.

"I'm quite overwhelmed by the numbers … All I want is to make a difference and share my amazing gift," she said.

On Saturday, Louise is planning to sing both the Australian and the New Zealand anthem as well as two of her award-winning military songs and reciting a poem she wrote called "Today I Wear His Medals" which is dedicated to her late husband Michael Cook (Cookie) who served in Somalia with 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment and then with the 2nd/4th Battalion.

Join Louise this Saturday and help her honour the spirit of the ANZACs by heading to her Facebook page "Louise Winton Sings" and watching her live video stream.

Just because we are all in isolation, doesn't mean we can't come together for the brave soldiers who gave their lives defended our beautiful country.

Lest we forget.