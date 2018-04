Super Hornets will be flying over Gympie late morning on Anzac Day 2018.

ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will be seen in the Gympie region skies to honour their defence comrades both past and present with a series of low level flypasts.

The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the region Wednesday morning, including right over Gympie.

As part of a loop of regional cities, the RAAF Super Hornets will be flying over Gympie at 11.45am.