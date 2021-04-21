ANZAC Day 2021: What’s happening and when around Gympie

Anzac Day parades will return to Gympie this year.

Anzac Day parades will return to Gympie this year.

After COVID-19 confined ANZAC Day tributes to driveways across Australia and New Zealand last year, communities will once again come together and pay their respects in a more traditional fashion this weekend.

Gympie Anzac Day Normanby Hill

READ MORE

There was no Dawn Service at the Memorial Lane flame and no mass gatherings at Normanby Hill, but the Gympie region worked around the pandemic to make 2020’s ANZAC Day a special one.

Light up the Dawn, Anzac Day Gympie 2020: Andrew Tooley.

While some of the stricter restrictions won’t be in place come Sunday, RSL clubs across the region are still working hard to make sure all local ANZAC services remain within a COVID safe framework.

Light up the Dawn, Anzac Day Gympie 2020: Rosemary Denton.

Here’s what’s happening and where around the Gympie region this ANZAC Day:

GYMPIE

Lighting the Flame – Saturday 24th April, 5.30pm. Memorial Lane – Reef St, Gympie

Dawn Service – Sunday 25th April, 5am. Memorial Park – Reef St, Gympie

Commemoration Service – Sunday 25th April, 7am. Normanby Hill, Power Rd, Southside

ANZAC Day March – Sunday 25th April, Form up 9am, 9.30am march from Mary St, Gympie

Citizen’s Service – Sunday 25th April, 10:15am. Memorial Park – Reef St, Gympie

For full details visit www.gympiersl.com.au.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPANTS – Registering your spot

The Gympie RSL wishes to advise anyone wishing to participate in ANZAC Day 2021 need to pre-register at the links below due to COVID regulations issued by Queensland Health.

Please note that registration is for participants only. Spectators do not need to register.

Up to 10 tickets can be ordered on the one registration. All armbands can be collected from the Gympie RSL Club Reception from Friday 16th April on presentation of Eventbrite tickets.

Armbands must be worn on the day to participate.

Breakfast and Lunch bookings are for invited guests, ADF Veterans, Ex-Service Personnel, Serving Personnel, War Widows, Legacy Laurel Ladies and immediate family only.

Lighting the Flame ~ Saturday 24th April, 1730 hrs – Memorial Lane, Reef St Gympie

Register: https://bit.ly/3fq9gvB

Dawn Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 0500 hrs – Memorial Park, Reef St Gympie

Register: https://bit.ly/3m3OUtB

Commemoration Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 0700 hrs – Normanby Hill, Power Rd Southside

Register: https://bit.ly/2Pc5mfn

ANZAC Day March ~ Sunday 25th April, Form up 0900 hrs, 0930 hrs March – Mary St Gympie

Register: https://bit.ly/3wdLhG5

Citizen‘s Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 1015 hrs – Memorial Park, Reef St Gympie

Register: https://bit.ly/39tZ0Pg

Breakfast ~ Sunday 25th April, 0600 hrs – Gympie RSL Club

Register: https://bit.ly/39Qxj3a

Lunch ~ Sunday 25th April, 1130 hrs – Gympie RSL Club

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lunch-anzac-day-2021-tickets-150406932183

Phone 5483 7707 for assistance or further information.

TIN CAN BAY

5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 8:30am March

9:30am sausage sizzle and beverages at Tin Can Bay RSL



Tin Can Bay RSL president Don Holland wishes to advise anyone wishing to attend the RSL to pre-register by calling in and getting a dated COVID form. There will be wristbands made available for those who want to come.

RAINBOW BEACH

4:15am Dawn Service, followed by 10am March & Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph, Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach

IMBIL

5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 11:30am March

GLENWOOD

5am Dawn Service, followed by 11am Commemoration Service

WOOLOOGA

10am Commemoration Service, Woolooga Community Hall

MIVA

11am Commemoration Service, QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Road, Miva

Kilkivan

5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 10am March and 11am Commemoration Service, RSL Memorial Park & Lions Park, Bligh Street, Kilkivan

WIDGEE

6am Dawn Service, followed by 8:30am Commemoration Service

WOLVI

7pm Commemoration Service (last in QLD), Wolvi Community Hall, Wolvi

TIARO

6am Dawn Service, Memorial Gardens, Mayne Street, Tiaro

MURGON

DAWN SERVICE

4.45am – Fellowship at Diggers Room (Rum & Milk) for RSL Members.

5.15am – Guard Mounted

5.20am – Servicemen and women fall in and march to the cenotaph

5.30am – Service commences

A “GUNFIRE BREAKFAST” will be held in the Diggers Room following the service.

MARCH AND SERVICE

The March steps off at 9.45am (Parade assembles from 9am in the car park of the Murgon Services Club) with Mr Joseph Thompson taking the salute and giving the address.

There will be a flyover from the RAAF during the march. Refreshments provided in the Diggers Room following the service.

Note – numbers limited to current COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who would like to either March on the day to

represent their organisation or would like to lay a wreath, please contact Ritchie O‘Neill on 0427 133 408 no later than Tuesday 20th April.

GOOMERI

DAWN SERVICE

5.15am – Dawn Service held at Memorial Clock, Cnr Wide Bay & Burnett Hwy, Goomeri.

7.30am – Pilgrimage to the Cemetery – Meet at the Cemetery, Goomeri West Road, Goomeri.

MARCH & SERVICE

9.45am – Assemble at Dickinson’s Park. March to cenotaph for wreath laying followed by service In Hall of Memory.

Please contact David Pitstock on 0427 169 043 with any questions.

CHERBOURG

MARCH & SERVICE

Commencing at 8am Barambah Ave, Cherbourg.