ANZAC Day 2021: What’s happening and when around Gympie
After COVID-19 confined ANZAC Day tributes to driveways across Australia and New Zealand last year, communities will once again come together and pay their respects in a more traditional fashion this weekend.
There was no Dawn Service at the Memorial Lane flame and no mass gatherings at Normanby Hill, but the Gympie region worked around the pandemic to make 2020’s ANZAC Day a special one.
While some of the stricter restrictions won’t be in place come Sunday, RSL clubs across the region are still working hard to make sure all local ANZAC services remain within a COVID safe framework.
Here’s what’s happening and where around the Gympie region this ANZAC Day:
GYMPIE
Lighting the Flame – Saturday 24th April, 5.30pm. Memorial Lane – Reef St, Gympie
Dawn Service – Sunday 25th April, 5am. Memorial Park – Reef St, Gympie
Commemoration Service – Sunday 25th April, 7am. Normanby Hill, Power Rd, Southside
ANZAC Day March – Sunday 25th April, Form up 9am, 9.30am march from Mary St, Gympie
Citizen’s Service – Sunday 25th April, 10:15am. Memorial Park – Reef St, Gympie
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPANTS – Registering your spot
The Gympie RSL wishes to advise anyone wishing to participate in ANZAC Day 2021 need to pre-register at the links below due to COVID regulations issued by Queensland Health.
Please note that registration is for participants only. Spectators do not need to register.
Up to 10 tickets can be ordered on the one registration. All armbands can be collected from the Gympie RSL Club Reception from Friday 16th April on presentation of Eventbrite tickets.
Armbands must be worn on the day to participate.
Breakfast and Lunch bookings are for invited guests, ADF Veterans, Ex-Service Personnel, Serving Personnel, War Widows, Legacy Laurel Ladies and immediate family only.
Lighting the Flame ~ Saturday 24th April, 1730 hrs – Memorial Lane, Reef St Gympie
Register: https://bit.ly/3fq9gvB
Dawn Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 0500 hrs – Memorial Park, Reef St Gympie
Register: https://bit.ly/3m3OUtB
Commemoration Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 0700 hrs – Normanby Hill, Power Rd Southside
Register: https://bit.ly/2Pc5mfn
ANZAC Day March ~ Sunday 25th April, Form up 0900 hrs, 0930 hrs March – Mary St Gympie
Register: https://bit.ly/3wdLhG5
Citizen‘s Service ~ Sunday 25th April, 1015 hrs – Memorial Park, Reef St Gympie
Register: https://bit.ly/39tZ0Pg
Breakfast ~ Sunday 25th April, 0600 hrs – Gympie RSL Club
Register: https://bit.ly/39Qxj3a
Lunch ~ Sunday 25th April, 1130 hrs – Gympie RSL Club
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lunch-anzac-day-2021-tickets-150406932183
Phone 5483 7707 for assistance or further information.
TIN CAN BAY
5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 8:30am March
9:30am sausage sizzle and beverages at Tin Can Bay RSL
Tin Can Bay RSL president Don Holland wishes to advise anyone wishing to attend the RSL to pre-register by calling in and getting a dated COVID form. There will be wristbands made available for those who want to come.
RAINBOW BEACH
4:15am Dawn Service, followed by 10am March & Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph, Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach
IMBIL
5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 11:30am March
GLENWOOD
5am Dawn Service, followed by 11am Commemoration Service
WOOLOOGA
10am Commemoration Service, Woolooga Community Hall
MIVA
11am Commemoration Service, QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Road, Miva
Kilkivan
5:30am Dawn Service, followed by 10am March and 11am Commemoration Service, RSL Memorial Park & Lions Park, Bligh Street, Kilkivan
WIDGEE
6am Dawn Service, followed by 8:30am Commemoration Service
WOLVI
7pm Commemoration Service (last in QLD), Wolvi Community Hall, Wolvi
TIARO
6am Dawn Service, Memorial Gardens, Mayne Street, Tiaro
MURGON
DAWN SERVICE
4.45am – Fellowship at Diggers Room (Rum & Milk) for RSL Members.
5.15am – Guard Mounted
5.20am – Servicemen and women fall in and march to the cenotaph
5.30am – Service commences
A “GUNFIRE BREAKFAST” will be held in the Diggers Room following the service.
MARCH AND SERVICE
The March steps off at 9.45am (Parade assembles from 9am in the car park of the Murgon Services Club) with Mr Joseph Thompson taking the salute and giving the address.
There will be a flyover from the RAAF during the march. Refreshments provided in the Diggers Room following the service.
Note – numbers limited to current COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who would like to either March on the day to
represent their organisation or would like to lay a wreath, please contact Ritchie O‘Neill on 0427 133 408 no later than Tuesday 20th April.
GOOMERI
DAWN SERVICE
5.15am – Dawn Service held at Memorial Clock, Cnr Wide Bay & Burnett Hwy, Goomeri.
7.30am – Pilgrimage to the Cemetery – Meet at the Cemetery, Goomeri West Road, Goomeri.
MARCH & SERVICE
9.45am – Assemble at Dickinson’s Park. March to cenotaph for wreath laying followed by service In Hall of Memory.
Please contact David Pitstock on 0427 169 043 with any questions.
CHERBOURG
MARCH & SERVICE
Commencing at 8am Barambah Ave, Cherbourg.