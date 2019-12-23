Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANZ has announced a new bushfire relief package for people affected by blazes across the country.
ANZ has announced a new bushfire relief package for people affected by blazes across the country.
Environment

ANZ extends fire relief package nationwide

by Karen Sweeney
23rd Dec 2019 2:40 PM

Bushfire relief packages have been announced by ANZ to help those in bushfire-affected areas across Australia.

The package involves the possibility to suspend repayment loans, including for credit cards, for up to three months and relief on interest rates.

Fees may also be waived for those who need to restructure business loans or access term deposits early.

Packages had previously been announced only for fire-affected customers in NSW and Queensland.

The bank has also extended special leave for employees volunteering for emergency services, acknowledging they may need to spend more time in the field this year.

anz drought relief material aid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        News A Tin Can Bay woman was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite last night.

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding...

        IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime These following people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a...

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle missing since December 20