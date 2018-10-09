HAIL WARNING: BoM issues alert for central Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 6.02PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the central Sunshine Coast and other major regional centres as severe thunderstorms likely to produce hail approach.

A large band of storm activity is headed towards the areas from Tewantin north, while another powerful storm cell currently building over Maleny is headed towards the central Sunshine Coast areas.

Damaging wind gusts of more than 90km/h are also predicted with the systems to hit in the next hour or so.

Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gypie, Bundaberg and Caboolture are among the major regional centres in the firing line.

Meanwhile about 60 homes remain without power in Peachester tonight and Energex is investigating the cause.

UPDATE 5.05PM: Powerful storm cells are bearing down on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions this afternoon.

The systems have been building to the west and are now rolling in, with areas around Gympie to be hit within the next half an hour.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the environment was "conducive for hail" and wind gusts above 90km/h could be expected.

She said the line of storms were progressing towards the region and the powerful cell aiming for the Coast was still situated a little further inland.

Ms Pattie said it was a "little cell, but it's developing".

She said the region could expect action in the next hour to 90 minutes.

It comes after the region was battered for the past two days by severe storms which dumped heavy rain and widespread hail.

BoM storm warning shows severe storms heading to Gympie and the Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 3.45PM: Storm cells are beginning to shift from the west this afternoon, sparking an early warning for Kilcoy and Gympie.

The cells have been steadily building to the west and are now making their way east.

Forecasters have advised the thunderstorms are likely to intensify as they approach the coastline and have the potential for large hail and damaging winds.

EARLIER:

ANOTHER nervy day awaits as instability in the atmosphere builds to the west.

It follows a day of drenching and damage yesterday, with Tewantin drenched with almost 80mm of rain.

Reports of 2cm hail were made in Nambour, while the Nambour Plaza also reportedly suffered some roof damage during the deluge.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said modelling had been a little scattered as it tried to monitor the speed of the southerly change headed this way.

Mr Banks said it was likely the change would come through overnight, but thunderstorms were expected to roll across the region later this afternoon.

Mr Banks said this afternoon's storms had the capacity to hang around long into the night and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Coolum Beach Storm: Coolum has seen 56mm fall in 15 minutes after a storm swept over the region. Video via Coolum and North Shore Advertiser.

"They could be longer lasting tonight," he said.

Hail larger than 2cm in diameter and winds of at least 90km/h or stronger, up to potentially 125km/h or more were possible and the storms had the potential to become very dangerous, rather than severe.

A southerly trough was set to push through on Thursday, clearing the storms out, but in the process drop the temperatures with maximums to drop to as low as 19C on the weekend.

Severe thunderstorms are likely on the Sunshine Coast today

"It's going to be pretty damp once that trough comes through tomorrow," he said.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for Sunshine Coast waters for the period until midnight Thursday, with winds tipped to reach 30 knots tomorrow.