Anti-vaxxers attack grieving mum

A mother has had to endure every parent's worst nightmare after putting her twin toddlers down for a nap and returning a few hours later to find one child wasn't breathing.

It was May 2016 when Jill Promoli, from Ontario in Canada, put her two-year-old sons, Jude and Thomas, down for an afternoon nap.

Jude had a slight fever, but Jill wasn't overly concerned as he was laughing and singing as he prepared to go to sleep.

When she went back to check on the boys two hours later she found Jude dead.

There was no way Jill could have anticipated what came next, describing the following weeks as a "a living hell", CNN reported.

An autopsy revealed Jude died from the flu.

Jude was just two when he died from the flu. Picture: Jill Promoli McGee

The toddler had been vaccinated but was part of the small percentage of people who don't develop an immunity.

When Jill made this discovery she decided to become an advocate for flu prevention to ensure no other family had to go through the same torment.

That's when the messages started to come through.

People she had never met flooded her social media pages with vile messages, saying she had deliberately murdered her child and the flu was just a cover-up story.

These strangers were part of an anti-vaccination group targeting Jill for daring to advocate the importance of vaccines in the wake of her son's death.

Jill received hundreds of sick messages from anti-vaxxers. Picture: Jill Promoli McGee

Cruel strangers blamed her for her son’s death. Picture: Jill Promoli McGee

Hundreds of messages started to pile up, calling her a list of vile names and telling her vaccines caused her son's death.

Some even suggested she was deliberately trying to kill other children from flu shots so everyone had to be as miserable as her.

"The first time it made me feel really sick because I couldn't fathom how anybody could even come up with such a terrible claim," Jill told CNN.

"It caught me off guard in its cruelty. What kind of a person does this?"

Years on and Jill said she still received horrible messages, but these twisted people wouldn't stop her from advocating for more people to get the flu shot.

She is now an outspoken advocate for vaccinations. Picture: Jill Promoli McGee

Jill has been so influential with her campaign, she even persuaded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to post a photo of his own flu shot.

She urges everyone who is medically able to get the shot, stay at home when they are sick, wash their hands frequently and cover their coughs and sneezes.

"Many people had the flu before it passed to Jude that day in May. What if one of those people had taken an extra step in flu prevention," Jill wrote in a recent article.

"Whose life might you save by taking extra care this season? We can't know our impact, but people's lives are worth our effort."