Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, with their children.
Health

Anti-vax WAG defends $200 tickets and takes aim at parents

by Sally Coates
12th Mar 2019 10:14 AM
A RUGBY league WAG and "vaccination questioner'', who is selling $200 tickets to her "information seminars" on immunisation issues, has defended the hefty price-tag, telling anyone who can't afford it to be more ­resourceful with their money.

The Daily Telegraph yesterday reported Taylor Winterstein, the wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, was running workshops prompting people to question vaccinations. Mrs Winterstein proudly boasted on her website that she had not vaccinated her two small children.

 

Taylor Winterstein, wife of Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, runs an anti-vax blog.
In announcing the seminars, she told her social media followers that not being able to afford her speaking tour was a "limiting ­belief", adding: "If $200 is a stretch for you, I invite you to reflect on how you could be more resourceful with your money over the next few weeks."

But one woman responded: "What makes you think like this is achievable for the average person? The fact (is) that your husband is on an above average salary."

The mum of two runs $200pp workshops on the dangers of vaccinations
