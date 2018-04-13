AntiCraft accepted for big national markets

FROM LEFT: AntiCraft owner Arkin Mackay watches as Rachael Todd, Jenna Irving and Katrina Walker model her "Do Rags”.

LOCAL business owner Arkin Mackay will take her headwear business AntiCraft to two exclusive national handmade events later this year.

Ms Mackay, the inventor of the versatile wired headscarves called 'Do Rags', will trade at Handmade Canberra in May and Finders Keepers Brisbane in June after her application portfolio was accepted into both markets.

The Do Rags, described as headwear that makes a bad hair day good and a good hair day even better, came about when Ms Mackay was experiencing a "bad hair year” and began looking for solutions.

Both the Canberra and Brisbane markets are notoriously known for being two of the most challenging to gain approval for, with businesses and creatives all over the country competing for spots.

Ms Mackay said she was keenly anticipating the new chapter for AntiCraft.

"I'm excited and humbled to be counted amongst some of the country's finest handmade artisans who will exhibit this time around.

"I'm looking forward to introducing a bad hair day solution to such a diverse audience.”

As part of preparing her application to the market, Ms Mackay enlisted the help of local photographer Bambi Gosbell, who helped her showcase her products and capture professional portfolio headshots.

Ms Mackay said there was a lot to love about working with other local businesses and collaborating to achieve respective goals.

"There's great value in investing in skilled professionals to ensure your business image is the best it can be.”

"We also worked with four beautiful local ladies as our models, each modelling their Do Rags to highlight their unique styles.”

The Finders Keepers Brisbane markets run from June 22-24 at the Brisbane Showgrounds, while Handmade Canberra takes place on May 5-6 in Lyneham.

Visit www.anticraft.com.au/ to find out more about Arkin's business.