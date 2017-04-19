25°
Anti-violence campaigner to receive honorary doctorate

Donna Jones | 19th Apr 2017 3:09 PM
Anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty will receive an honorary doctorate from USC at Gympie next month.
Anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty will receive an honorary doctorate from USC at Gympie next month. Warren Lynam

WHAT: Rosie Batty to receive an Honorary Doctorate.

WHEN: Friday, May 5, from 4-5pm.

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor Street.

JOIN the University of the Sunshine Coast for an evening with family violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty.

In 2014, Rosie's 11-year-old son Luke was murdered by his father in a very public assault.

In the wake of this tragedy, Rosie has become a fierce advocate for victims of family violence, and has campaigned tirelessly for greater awareness, funding and support.

In doing so, she has shone a spotlight on one of Australia's most urgent social issues.

In recognition of her incredible personal courage and ongoing work on behalf of family violence victims, USC will present Rosie with an Honorary Doctorate at a special ceremony at the Gympie Civic Centre.

At this free community event, Rosie will receive her award and deliver a special public lecture on how communities must work together to end family violence.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie honorary doctorate rosie batty usc what's on whats on gympie what's on in may in gympie

