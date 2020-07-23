Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister's office

More Stories

anti-maskers covid-19 editors picks federal health minister greg hunt health melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        premium_icon Serial crim, drug addict stole $100k from one house alone

        News The court heard he racked up 17 charges in two crime sprees to fund a severe meth problem

        Man who’s been robbing Gympie for 18 years sentenced today

        premium_icon Man who’s been robbing Gympie for 18 years sentenced today

        News His crimes stretch between 2002 and last year when he hit business and recreation...

        ’Aloofness, anonymity’ of council must not be repeated

        premium_icon ’Aloofness, anonymity’ of council must not be repeated

        News LETTER: It seems the days of council representation providing a juicy, second...

        23yo drink driver crashed mate’s car with four friends in it

        premium_icon 23yo drink driver crashed mate’s car with four friends in it

        News The man thought he’d had the least to drink out of his fri