Anti-gun nuts wrong to think shooters want laws weakened

Queensland Senator and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (centre), flanked by party officials James Ashby (left) and Steve Dickson, speaks during a press conference in Brisbane, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Mr Ashby and Mr Dickson were caught in an al-Jazeera investigation which used hidden cameras and a journalist posing as a gun campaigner to expose the far-right party's extraordinary efforts to obtain funding in Washington DC in September. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Queensland Senator and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (centre), flanked by party officials James Ashby (left) and Steve Dickson, speaks during a press conference in Brisbane, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Mr Ashby and Mr Dickson were caught in an al-Jazeera investigation which used hidden cameras and a journalist posing as a gun campaigner to expose the far-right party's extraordinary efforts to obtain funding in Washington DC in September. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

One Nation sting, ABC spin, gun laws

HO HUM, more Pauline Hanson's One Nation bashing.

Why I am not surprised?

Well timed too, just before an election, as was the ABC's Don Dale "expose.”

The similarities are, well, unremarkable once you learn how the spin system functions.

Squirrelled information published at an opportune time, selective editing, sensationalism, and scant detail on the actual issues.

Oh Lordy, I am getting bored already.

In my opinion, a couple of naive Pauline Hanson One Nation guys legally soliciting political funds from a friendly democratic nation were stung by a Middle East multimedia company seeking to illegally influence Australian politics.

Of course, the only reason Australia needs really stringent gun control laws at all, is because a succession of Canberra invertebrates steered the national morality downward with vacuous ideals and political expediency.

I currently support rigorous gun control legislation because I believe that in a climate of terrorism and marshmallow politics there can be no other way.

What I do not agree with is the notion presented by the anti-gun nuts that shooters are trying to water down firearm laws.

In fact, all they want is to retain 1997 rights and get value for money out of expensive licensing fees, which, when considering their paperwork back log, seem to be channelled into consolidated revenue, rather than providing staffing levels commensurate with the task.

I applaud Ashby and Dickson for providing this week's entertainment, and look forward to the national broadcaster doing a sting on say, a couple of Shorten's tipsy CFMEU mates giggling through ideas on how to milk the Townsville Stadium project for another million dollars.

Come on "their” ABC, you can do it!

So many stings, so little time.

Alan Dray,

Mooloo

True meaning of hot cross buns

PEOPLE who have dollar signs before their eyes may not care about offending or hurting Catholic Christians.

Hot cross buns mark the end of Lent and different parts of the buns have certain meanings.

The Cross represents the crucifixion of Jesus and the spices inside signify the spices to embalm him at his burial.

Di Stubbs,

Maryborough

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

Learn how to help our koalas

KOALA Action Gympie Region is a local group encouraging landholders to plant more koala food trees by taking part in their program funded by the Gympie Regional Council Environment Levy.

Because most koala habitat is on private land, people living in areas with koalas can have a great influence on whether populations in their area survive or become extinct.

Watching the news lately on habitat destruction, particularly in southeast Queensland, tells us how much we need to know more about this incredible Australian icon.

Fragmentation of habitat is a very real problem often causing significant deaths.

Connectivity of habitat for breeding, dispersal and genetic diversity is vital.

This weekend our group is hosting an information day at Kilkivan Public Hall with some fantastic guest speakers so that people can learn more about this fantastic animal and how we, as citizens, can assist in saving them from extinction.

Our goal is to encourage and educate people to enhance existing koala habitat and help landowners protect the koalas that use their properties.

After all, these landowners are the custodians of some of the most iconic wildlife in Australia.

The Community Meeting at is this coming Sunday March 31 from 9:30 am to 12 noon.

We will have speakers on the following topics:

Speaker Shane Joyce, Kilkivan grazier and biodynamic practitioner, has been at the cutting edge in what now is being called regenerative agriculture.

Beginning in 1974 at West Cooroy, moving to Theodore in 1982, and then to Kilkivan in 2014, Shane has achieved outstanding landscape and conservation outcomes, while striving for top 10 per cent of industry beef-enterprise outcomes.

Gympie Regional Council contractor Darren Pointon specialises in wild dogs, working with government and private landholders to resolve wild dog impacts on livestock, native wildlife, pets and people.

As one of the highest causes of koala deaths in the region, this a topic close to the hearts of those of us supporting our koala populations.

Paula Rowlands, president of Gympie ANARRA Wildlife Rescue, works from her Glastonbury property.

She and her group have been in the forefront of koala and other wildlife rescue in the region for many years.

She will share insights into the threats, signs of disease and injury and how to help our furry friends.

Inquiries koalas@mrccc.org.au or Robyn on 0428865172.

Robyn Jackson,

Koala Action Gympie Region