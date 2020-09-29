Controversial medical party enters Gympie election race

Holistic health practitioner Nicholas Fairbairn is running for the Gympie seat as a member of the Informed Medical Options Party.

AN HOLISTIC health practitioner and ex army reservist has thrown his hat into the State election ring as part of a party against water fluoridation and mandatory vaccinations.

Nicholas Fairbairn is standing as a member of the Informed Medical Options Party which is running on a platform of free choice.

"The blatant lies and lack of compassion for Queensland needs to stop," Mr Fairbairn said on his IMOP campaign page.

"The corruption and coercion must end.

"The people deserve to be respected and heard.

The IMOP’s policies include free choice for vaccinations and ending the No Jab, No Play laws. Picture: iStock

"Career politicians are no use to us, we need honesty in Government from people who care. "The people of Queensland need the truth and that is what I stand for."

Along with his time with the army reserves Mr Fairbairn has managed tourism and hospitality services on the Gold Coast.

He moved to the hinterland near Noosa to start a family and now runs his own small business.

The IMOP's policies include removing the No Jab, No Play laws, removal of fluoride from all Australian water supplies, legalising medical marijuana in all states and protecting the right for every parent to refuse vaccination for their child.

Health Minister Greg Hunt was one of the main objectors when the party changed its name in May this year/ Picture by Sean Davey.

The party was initially founded in 2016 as the Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party.

It changed its name in May this year, despite objections from the Australian Medical Association and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

He joins Labor's Geoff Williams, independent Tim Jerome, and One Nation's Michael Blaxland in the race to claim the Gympie seat from incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett.