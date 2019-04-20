Anthony Mundine in shock rugby league comeback

Anthony Mundine has registered in Souths Juniors and will play A-Grade for the Matraville Tigers. Picture: Sarah Marshall

ANTHONY Mundine is about to make his rugby league comeback.

He has registered with Souths juniors and will turn out for Matraville Tigers, a club that returns to A-grade after a 20-year absence.

Former Souths halfback Wes Patten is also in the team.

"I just want to get back on the paddock," Mundine told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I'm working on speed and muscles I haven't used since I last played. I'll see how I go.

"I'll be targeted because of my profile but that's fine."

Mundine’s official registration card.

Mundine turns 44 next month. He has no concerns about getting hurt.

"Age is just a number," he said.

"I love the game and I'm a different beast.

"My body hasn't been beaten up, because I quit footy 20 years ago. The contact doesn't worry me.

"This is also a nice opportunity to mentor a few kids."