Running Creek bridge has been the site of multiple crashes.
Running Creek bridge has been the site of multiple crashes.
News

Answers demanded in Parliament on dangerous Gympie roads

Shelley Strachan
27th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Nanango MP Deb Frecklington has questioned Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on the Kilkivan-Tansey Road and the Running Creek Bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Road, seeking answers about when both will be upgraded.

Mrs Frecklington said those key roads were continuously overlooked for funding and it was time for action.

“These important connecting roads have been neglected by Labor for far too long,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“The Kilkivan-Tansey Rd is a major connecting road between the Central and North Burnett and the coast and locals know how terrible sections of this road have become.

The new crossing at the site of the Running Creek Bridge at Woolooga.
The new crossing at the site of the Running Creek Bridge at Woolooga.

“In fact, many often choose to take an alternative route rather than risk travelling on this road.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - MARCH 24, 2021. Queensland member for Nanango and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington responds to a motion Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk moved to support all women around Queensland and their right to be safe. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - MARCH 24, 2021. Queensland member for Nanango and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington responds to a motion Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk moved to support all women around Queensland and their right to be safe. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“I have also specifically asked about the Coppermine Creek Bridge and why recent works to the bridge did not widen the bridge to two lanes.

“The Running Creek Bridge is another major concern. We know there are plans drafted to realign and rebuild the Bridge, but if there’s no funding in the pipeline, this will never happen.

“Labor just don’t get the importance of these regional roads to our local community,” Deb said.

