ANSWERED: Imbil kids can swim, but where?

Manager of the Imbil Camping Retreat Brett Officer said children haven't been banned from swimming in the creek.

Manager of the Imbil Camping Retreat Brett Officer said children haven't been banned from swimming in the creek. Philippe Coquerand

IMBIL families have expressed disappointment on social media this week after several children were turned back from entering private property to access a favourite local swimming hole on Yabba Creek.

New managers of the Imbil Camping Retreat, Brett Officer and Cheryl Trotter, said they were shocked at the level of criticism and that "the children weren't banned from entering the creek”. It was just entering their property that posed a risk, they said.

Manager of the Imbil Camping Retreat Brett Officer. Philippe Coquerand

"We've had several situations where people, not only kids have come into the park, wanting to either launch their kayaks, go fishing or swimming and our stance has been the same,” Mr Officer said.

"We've told everyone that they aren't able to do it any more for insurance purposes.

"The park is open to park guests, you must be a paying guest and then you're welcome on site. lt's private land.”

Mr Officer said some of the children weren't too happy about it.

"When the children were told that, they haven't liked it, they've been quite blunt. We smile and nod and say that's just the way it is,” he said.

"We all understand that our land ends when the creek starts.”

More than 54 comments were posted in the Imbillites Facebook page this week, with some people suggesting a new access point.

Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman said he supported the idea.

"I have asked staff to consider cleaning up the old access point over the bridge, and am pleased to see that work has started,” he said.

"This access point is good enough for swimmers and kayakers, and there is some car parking there too.”

Mr Fredman praised the work of Brett and Cheryl since taking over the camping retreat in June.

"According to the law, access is totally at the owner's discretion,” he said.

"The new owners have done a superb job so far in improving the site, and it's already proving to be really good for the economic health and well-being of the town.”

Imbil resident Graham Ellery said he would love to see a new swimming hole developed near the skate park.