ANSWER: Why it's been so smoky in Gympie today

INCREASINGLY smoky conditions in Gympie and surrounding areas over the past 24 hours has left many residents wondering about potential bushfire threats close to town.

But Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been quick to allay any immediate fears, issuing a smoke alert and explaining the cause of the hazy conditions late yesterday afternoon.

QFES repeated the warning around midday today.

"Smoke from fires burning in the Cooloola Recreation Area within the Great Sandy National Park is continuing to affect surrounding areas including Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay,” the alert read.

"If affected, residents should close windows and doors. Those suffering a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.”

People with respiratory conditions are asked to keep their medications close by, while motorists are advised to "drive with caution and to conditions”.