ANOTHER WINNER: Young couple celebrates $2 million prize

AN overwhelmed young Ipswich couple say they haven't slept since discovering their life-changing, multi-million-dollar Gold Lotto win.

The Spring Mountain residents held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3985 on Saturday, with both entries taking home a division one prize of $2,002,612.29.

Sharing their excitement this morning the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, relived the moment she made the incredible revelation.

"Oh my god. It's just crazy," she said.

"This kind of thing just doesn't happen to people like us.

"I checked my ticket on Saturday night and I've been wondering ever since if I've been dreaming.

"I was speechless. I couldn't talk. I was shaking and crying.

"My husband was asleep next to me after the AFL Grand Final, I had to wake him up and tell him we'd won lotto but he wouldn't believe me.

"I've hardly slept since. It's very, very surreal.

"I've been looking at the results on the app every ten minutes since. I just can't believe it.

"It's insane. This is completely life-changing!"

When asked how she planned to enjoy her multi-million-dollar prize, the mother thought of her family first.

"We will be able to set our children up for their futures," she said.

"We're going to pay off the mortgage as well.

"We will keep working for now but we will be able to retire so much earlier than we ever thought!"

The winners purchased their winning entry online at thelott.com.

In the 12 months to 30 June this year, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 193 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3985 on Saturday were 41, 20, 11, 22, 18 and 4, while the supplementary numbers were 44 and 12.

Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3985, one each from Queensland and South Australia.