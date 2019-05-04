Another suicide plagues hospital’s mental health unit

ANOTHER patient death in the Townsville Hospital's Acute Mental Health Unit has been referred to the coroner, while a mental health patient remains on the run.

The Bulletin understands a patient died by suicide in the unit, with an investigation underway.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service chief executive Kieran Keyes confirmed the death and said the hospital had referred the matter on to ensure they implemented any recommended changes to the operation of the unit.

"Any death in our care is a tragedy and I'd like to express my deepest sympathy to the family," he said.

"Sadly, not every death in an intensive care unit is preventable nor is every death in acute mental health settings.

"However, we've referred the case to the coroner to determine if there are any improvements that we can make to improve the care we offer."

Mr Keyes said patients in the high dependency area were given support after the death.

"Patients in the unit received a debrief from one of our senior clinicians and individual support was offered," he said.

A source who spoke to the Bulletin on condition of anonymity, revealed a patient in the Secure Mental Health Unit remains on the run after being granted unescorted leave by the hospital, which allows a patient to spend a set period of time in the community to assist with rehabilitation.

Mr Keyes confirmed the Queensland Police Service had been contacted to bring him back to the unit.

"A senior medical officer is the person who approves this leave and this process is closely governed to ensure the person can safely spend time away from the unit," he said.

"This consumer had progressed over several months through incremental leave arrangements without any previous issues."

Last month, the hospital accepted all recommendations made in a report after an investigation into the death of a man in the acute unit in July 2018.

It's understood the 44-year-old man suffered a heart attack while a nurse and a security guard were attempting to restrain him at the time. The report itself will be publicly available following the completion of a coronial inquest this year.