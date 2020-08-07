Another state considering virus lockdown

A committee established to consider one state’s next steps for COVID-19 is looking at a number of issues due to the “worrying risk” over the border.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says while the state is "enjoying a very different" COVID-19 situation to others, a targeted team is weighing up current restrictions with the "worrying risk just directly across our border".

The state reinstated restrictions on Tuesday night on social gatherings and licensed venues.

Home gatherings were reduced from 50 people to 10 while pubs, bars and restaurants must only serve alcohol to seated patrons.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said there were no changes to restrictions today but certain sectors are being looked at. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

WHAT ELSE IS BEING CONSIDERED

Mr Marshall on Friday said the Transition Committee - established in May to manage the "next steps" in dealing with the coronavirus - had met in Adelaide.

"I can report to you that there are no proposed changes to restrictions coming from that Transition Committee meeting," he told reporters.

"However, I do emphasise that we are constantly looking at the level of restrictions that we have in place in South Australia, making sure that they're commensurate with the risk.

"We know that it is a worrying risk just directly across our border.

"That group, the Transition Committee, is looking at issues like density, like home gatherings, churches, the fitness sector, borders and of course our aged care facilities. But no changes today."

He said the ball was "very much … in the court" of businesses, organisations and the public "to do the right thing".

"We are enjoying a very different situation from people across the border," Mr Marshall said.

"Whether they be in Queensland, New South Wales and of course in Victoria. We want to keep as many people employed as possible but we really need to have this continuing good partnership with the people of our state and make sure we don't become complacent in any way."

There were two new cases reported in South Australia on Friday however the woman in her 20s and man in his 50s were both passengers on repatriation flights into Adelaide and are being managed in medi-hotel quarantine.

"I am not worried about these cases," SA chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said.

There were no new cases reported in Queensland today, 11 in NSW and 450 in Victoria.

CURRENT ISSUES IN FOCUS

Mr Marshall met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other state and territory leaders for National Cabinet on Friday.

He described aged care as "an area of joint concern" between the federal government and the South Australian public health administration.

"We will be looking at a range of issues, in particular multi-site employment," Mr Marshall said.

"We'll certainly be looking at that issue here in South Australia. And also, increasing the use of masks, maybe moving to that earlier rather than later."

He said authorities were absolutely delighted with COVID-19 testing rates and also delighted with compliance checks on those in isolation.

But they did see "some complacency setting in" in some sites across the state including organisations and businesses that weren't fully enacting their COVIDSafe plans.

"It's fair to say we will take a very dim view of people who are not doing the right thing," Mr Marshall said.

Chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier is not worried about the two new cases on Friday. Picture: Brenton Edwards

Prof Spurrier said 94 people including students of Thebarton Senior College were taken to medi-hotel quarantine on Thursday night and Friday due to their links to the Thebarton cluster which has grown to five cases.

Their families, considered casual contacts, have also been ordered to quarantine at home in what the chief public health officer described as a "double ring" around the chain of transmission.

"We are putting this additional requirement in place for anybody that's been on the grounds," she said.

"Whether that's staff, students or visitors. They have to complete a 14-day quarantine period at home."

The home quarantine will be enforced by police.

Originally published as Another state considering virus lockdown