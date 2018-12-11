Another site could get axed in new Gympie dump shake-up

The Bonnick Rd dump could get an extra hour at the weekend in the wake of this year's waste survey results.

The Bonnick Rd dump could get an extra hour at the weekend in the wake of this year's waste survey results. Jacob Carson

THE region's dumps could be in for another shake-up, with this year's dump survey results revealing Amamoor could get the axe and the Mary Valley facility hours might be extended.

The survey, carried out by Gympie Regional Council and to be tabled at tomorrow's meeting, aimed to take an extensive look at how last year's controversially slashed hours were working.

Overall residents offered up slim support, with 53 per cent saying the changes "suit their needs” compared to 28 per cent against.

A further 19 per cent did not circle either answer.

The Bonnick Rd dump. Renee Albrecht

The biggest potential change could be at Amamoor where the dump's future "needs to be re-evaluated” given it had only one visitor every one hour and 12 minutes, while the Sexton site's hours could get a further chop too.

Widgee's dump was also found to be under-used.

ANSWERED CALL: Mary Valley residents like Roger Hogg could soon have their call for more dump hours answered. Renee Albrecht

At the other end of the scale the Bonnick Rd site could end up opening for an hour longer on the weekend, and hours at the Mary Valley and Kilkivan sites may get a lift as well.

Questions over the future of Goomeri's dump were also raised, but with anecdotal evidence suggesting residents chose to dump at Murgon to avoid paying fees, any decision "should be postponed until the (State Government's) waste levy is implemented”.

While the survey answers are likely to guide the region's waste future, they have been provided by few people.

Of the 25,000 surveys sent out across the region, only 1913 came back to the council, an uptake of 8 per cent.

This included site specific response rates of 3 per cent for Goomeri, 5 per cent for the Mary Valley and 7 per cent for Gympie.

Green waste collection was overwhelmingly rejected by Gympie residents. Contributed

Only 1 per cent of Sexton's catchment replied.

And although the changed hours have support, it is a different story when it comes to kerbside green waste collection.

Interest in the service (which the survey flags at about $80 per year in cost), 1309 residents said "no”, more than triple the number in favour.

Any possible changes will not be put before councillors until February next year.