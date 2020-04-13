Another servo on radar for Rainbow Beach

A third service station is proposed to be built at Rainbow Beach.

PLANS for a third service station to be built at Rainbow Beach are now open for public feedback.

The development, proposed by Starwand, would give the Manta Ray Barge building on Rainbow Beach Rd a major overhaul if given the green light.

It would be transformed into a combined eight pump service station, food outlet and ticket office.

Model of a proposed new Rainbow Beach service station

In its application Starwand said the project would bring relief to traffic in the popular tourist town.

“It is … commonly known the existing service stations can incur off-site queuing during busy periods and this may be alleviated by the proposal,” the developers said.

Changes have been made to the initial design to fit the project within State Development guidelines.

These include plans to relocate an existing bus stop further up the road for safety, and improvements to the station’s driveways.

Transport and Main Roads has approved the application with three conditions, but it must still be given the go ahead by the council.

The plans are open to public feedback until Friday and are available to view on Gympie Regional Council’s website.