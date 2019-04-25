Another piece of Rattler's Imbil link to be torn down

BORROWED TIME: The Kandanga Creek Rd Rattler bridge is to be torn down over saftey concerns.

BORROWED TIME: The Kandanga Creek Rd Rattler bridge is to be torn down over saftey concerns. Troy Jegers

A PIECE of the Mary Valley Rattler's link to Imbil is being pulled down for public safety in the wake of a truck crash earlier this year.

The rail bridge over Kandanga Creek Rd was hit by a vehicle in March, causing structural damage to the span.

A Rattler spokeswoman said the "long term integrity of the bridge” had been compromised in the crash.

"Unfortunately the bridge needs to be removed to ensure public safety,” she said.

"Work is now being planned to remove the bridge.

185062 14/09/2009The famous Valley Rattler chugs through Kandanga.Photo: John McCutcheon. John McCutcheon

"Until the work commences, the bridge is being regularly inspected to ensure the safety of drivers and residents.

"Once a schedule of works is complete, we will let you know the dates as traffic flow will be temporarily disrupted, however detours will be in place.”

She said it was unfortunate the accident occurred and any residents with further information about the truck or driver should contact them.

"This will assist with insurance and we'd like ensure the driver is okay,” she said.

For further information about the removal, she said the Rattler Railway Company could be reached at 5482 2750.