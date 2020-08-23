Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

GYMPIE trainer, and the mother of Mayor Glen Hartwig, Cindy Harwig, has been nominated for a Queensland Local Hero award as part of the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Mrs Hartwig, who owns and runs emergency training school Hartbeat Training and Consultancy in Barter Street and has done so for decades, has trained up generations of local people and plenty from beyond the boundaries of the Gympie region in life saving First Aid and CPR, helping them get jobs and move on in their careers.

Sometimes her students are the victims of domestic violence or long term unemployment.

This is where Mrs Hartwig goes above and beyond, and her students carry with them the training company’s strong reputation, which gives them an edge when applying for jobs.

“My students are able to access food and clothing especially to start working,” she said.

“I work with them to enhance their confidence. I have many contacts who ask for referrals for students to be employed. I am not an employment agency. Having a student come back and

tell me even four years later that starting a degree is where they are now.... when they didn’t even think they could do a Cert 3. I find this very satisfying.

“I have developed relationships with organisations to ensure I can support the students by directing them as to where they can apply for work etc.

“This took time as I am not an employment agency and is not the usual place of a training organisation. I help many other people. I don’t talk about it much.

“Accepting this nomination has been a challenge for me to overcome. I am a Christian and acknowledging what I do for others comes hard for me.”

The Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award acknowledges those individuals making a significant contribution at a local level in Queensland. There are many selfless people who, through their actions, have positively impacted the lives of others and their community.

The Community Hero Award acknowledges those everyday people doing extraordinary things within their local communities.

Community heroes may be involved in (but not restricted to) art, health, business, sports, volunteering, the environment, aged care, or education. They may have displayed courage in overcoming a personal adversity or demonstrated leadership in trying times.

Nominations for this year’s awards have now closed and will be judged on October 9, 2020. Awards presentations will be made on Friday, November 27, 2020.