Another major Gympie event succumbs to COVID

Little Kids Day Out has been cancelled again this year due to uncertainties around COVID-19.

Little Kids Day Out attracts thousands of youngsters and their families to Gympie every year, but the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 have taken their toll, with event organiser Kim Walters making the call this week to not go ahead again this year.

Instead, she said, she would look to 2022.

“The Little Kids Day Out was due to be held this year on Saturday 4th September at the Showgrounds Market area,,” Mrs Walters said.

“Unfortunately, due to committee capacity and the uncertainties around organising the event with ever changing COVID-19 restrictions and complications, we have decided to cancel the event this year.

“Those interested in sponsoring or participating in our 2022 event and helping us make it a huge success can contact the committee via littlekidsdayout@gmail.com.”