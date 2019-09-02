Another major Gympie Council project delayed

The official opening of the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre has been delayed and will no longer coincide with this year's Great Horse Ride.

The official opening of the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre has been delayed and will no longer coincide with this year's Great Horse Ride. Liana Turner

THIS year's Kilkivan Great Horse Ride is going ahead without its newest attraction with the new $2 million equestrian centres' opening delayed for safety reasons.

Gympie Regional Council revealed the delay was caused by an incomplete fire safety system.

"People will be able to view the facility but as the building certificate is reliant on the fire protection system that is yet to be complete, entry to the facility has been delayed,” a council spokesman said.

"Events which were located in the equestrian centre will now be run throughout the Kilkivan Showgrounds.”

The roof is put on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre. Gympie Regional Council

The 30 minute opening ceremony has been postponed.

It is the second time the project has been delayed.

In July it was revealed installation of the roof had been stalled for six weeks due to a lack of a building certificate.

Division 6 councillor Hilary Smerdon said he looked forward to people supporting the main event, even without the new centre.

"We are disappointed at the postponement of the official launch, however this won't affect the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride event and I hope to see the community out on the weekend enjoying the horse ride and all the support events running,” he said.

"The official opening of the facility was actually only one small section of the weekend.

"What it does allow is for council to now look at a launch and incorporate the naming of the building as the Vern Berry Building.

"This way we can include Vern's family and friends in respect to the man that he was and all that he has achieved for our community.”

Council does not have a date for the completion of the facility.