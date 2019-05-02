Horror at X-rated Kmart toy

The dog toy plush llama cops flak over its 'rude' backside.

What could possibly be wrong with a fluffy llama toy?

Perth woman Jayde Spilsted has sparked fierce debate online after she posted a photo of the Kmart "dog toy plush llama" to Facebook - pointing out its X-rated design.

The image showed three of the $7 toys hanging in the pets section of the retailer, with one of llamas seemingly having its reproductive organ stitched into its booty area.

While some thought it was funny, many were horrified the stuffed animal looked rather explicit.

"We have this for our dog and I'd never noticed it before … until now," they wrote on the post which has since been deleted.

While others called out the toy for being "rude".

Some however defended the toy, describing it as a normal part of any female.

"It's a girl," one Facebook user said.

One person wondered whether the llama was a place to store dog treats.

On Kmart's website, the product is described as a "cute llama-shaped plush toy" that is sure to be your "furry pal's favourite plaything".

Kmart's plush llama toy for kids …

Kmart also has a "standing llama plush toy" for kids, without the striking rear feature, for $9.

It's not the first time the retailer has copped flak over a "rude and graphic" toy.

Mum-of-five Tanya Husnu, 33, thought it would be a great idea for her kids to bring along some animal toys for their special day out.

A pre-zoo visit purchase ended up a little more educational than one mother-of-five had hoped. https://t.co/A9h3myP0FP — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 19, 2019

But on closer inspection, the mummy blogger from Melbourne realised the lion toy - which according to Kmart's website is aimed at children aged three and upwards - had a "graphic" depiction of male genitalia hidden under the animal's tail, while the other two plastic toys did not.

She called for it to be banned back in February, however the retailer is yet to respond to her demand.

And there was also the time Queensland mum Catherine Douglas, from Rockhampton, was caught off guard when her three-year-old daughter picked up a banana-like toy that looked like a penis.

The bizarre Kmart toy is called an "orb odditeez fuzion foodz".

Catherine’s toddler had no idea what she was holding, and neither did her mother.

… has its backside covered in fur. Kmart's plush llama toy sells for $9