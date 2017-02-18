Another kick in the guts for Blockbuster

LOW-BLOW: Blockbuster Gympie David Kendall was in shock to find the outside of Blockbuster trashed.

THE scattered mess that greeted David Kendall at the Blockbuster Gympie store yesterday morning was another blow for the business just weeks away from closure.

The skip bin had been emptied over the car park and the disability access ramp trashed outside the much-loved movie-rental business, which is in wind-down mode after it announced its shock closure last month.

And it was all for nothing, literally, the disheartened manager said.

"There was nothing of any value to anyone in there,” he told The Gympie Times.

Somebody was responsible for trashing outside Gympie's Blockbuster store. Contributed

The most exciting things in the skip were DVD cases, DVD cover slips and a broken and cut electrical cord, Mr Kendall said.

He said the selfish act was disappointing for the loyal and long-standing staff members leading up to the closure of the store.

"We just don't need that added stress on the stress of closing,” he said, after spending an hour and a half cleaning the mess with other staff.

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Shock closure leaves movie lovers saddened

READ HERE: Gympie bids a fond farewell to Blockbuster

LETTER: Blockbuster closure 'seems very strange'

David Kendall was disappointed to find the front of the Blockbuster Gympie store that he manages scattered with rubbish. Contributed

The store is currently selling its stock, with about half of the 20 000 DVD library left in store.

Prices have now dropped to $13 a new release, $9 for a new-weekly and $5 for older movies.