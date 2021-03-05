Menu
Another Gympie region motorcycle crash put a rider in hospital late this morning. There have been three serious crashes in the region since late yesterday.
News

Another Gympie region motorbike crash puts rider in hospital

JOSH PRESTON
5th Mar 2021 5:09 PM
A second Gympie region motorbike crash in the past 24 hours has put another person in the local hospital, Queensland Ambulance Service sources have confirmed.

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash north of Gympie

Paramedics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Old Maryborough Road and Lyndon Drive at Chatsworth late Friday morning.

One person was taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital at 10.39am. The patient was in a stable condition.

The latest crash came after a motorcyclist had to be taken to Gympie Hospital late yesterday afternoon following a crash at Glenwood.

READ MORE: Teenage girl flown to hospital after nasty crash near Gympie

Paramedics transported the patient, of unspecified age or gender, to the hospital following the crash on Gaunt Road at about 4.33pm, per the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A teenage girl was flown to a Sunshine Coast hospital, with serious injuries but in a stable condition, after a nasty single vehicle crash at North Deep Creek last night.

