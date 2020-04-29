Menu
Dimmeys’ Gympie store has closed down amid a national collapse.
News

Another Gympie business gone after national closure

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
CALLS to the Gympie Dimmeys store and its head office went unanswered yesterday in the wake of news the 166-year-old discount chain had collapsed into liquidation.

- Jobs lost as 166-year-old discount chain collapses

- Where Qld’s active coronavirus cases are located

- Coronavirus Gympie: Case numbers stable

News Corp reported Dimmeys was put into liquidation last Friday, just one month after its stores were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dimmeys Gympie
25 Dimmeys stores and its head office based in Footscray, Victoria, closed on March 26, when the chain announced directors had made a “gut wrenching decision” to temporarily close due to the pandemic.

“We would like to thank everyone for your support and hopefully we can reopen in the very near future depending on Government recommendations,” the announcement stated.

Dimmeys’ owner Cool Breeze Clothing Pty Ltd had announced the chain would close last November, but News Corp understood the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the plans.

News Corp reported the company appointed Hall Chadwick as liquidator. Dimmeys has four stores in Queensland – Gympie, Childers, Logan Central and Maryborough – among 25 across Australia.

Dipper starred in Dimmeys' ads in the '80s.
More stores in Bundaberg and Toowoomba were shuttered earlier this year.

Dimmeys Gympie announced it was closing down through a Facebook post on March 18.

Yesterday the Mary St store still had closing down signs and temporary COVID-19 closure signs out the front, but still had stock inside.

Gympie Times

