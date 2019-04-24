Another dump fee hike to sting Gympie ratepayers

The cost of dumping rubbish in the Gympie region is about to rise again, with Gympie Regional Council laying the blame at the feet of the State Government's new waste levy.

TRIPS to Gympie's dumps are about to get more expensive - the State Government's new waste levy will force gate fees to soar, in some cases by more than 60 per cent.

Under the new fees the cost of a car load (or 240 litre wheelie bin-worth) will increase from $5.40 to $6.50 a trip.

Those with larger loads to dispose of are going to feel even more pain.

A single axle trailer, ute or van will cost $28.90 a trip (up from $17), and owners of large trailers and light commercial vehicles can expect to pay $60 (up from $36).

Loads of more than 500kg will attract a charge of $219.

The new fees are expected to be adopted at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting as part of this year's budgeted fees and charges.

A council spokeswoman said the new fees were "a direct result of the Queensland Government's new waste levy”.

"The levy of $75 a tonne will be effective on July 1 with the aim of encouraging waste reduction in Queensland,” she said.

"The levy applies to all general waste that goes into landfill including kerbside collection by council, as well as rubbish taken to a waste management facility by residents.

"The levy will raise the price for the disposal of general waste to $219 per tonne.”

The spokeswoman said the State Government was giving councils advanced payments to offset the levy's impact on household waste headed to landfills.

"It is proposed that council will pass this payment to residents as a rebate, and this detail will be part of upcoming budget considerations.”

Concrete disposal has attracted a hard increase of 553 per cent to sit at $98 a tonne, and getting rid of tyres will cost between 11-17 per cent more.

The levy was introduced by the Palaszczuk Government in February in an effort to stop interstate commercial operators from dumping their rubbish at Queensland sites.

It is expected to raise $1.3 billion over the next four years.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch championed the laws as a win for the environment when they were passed.

"Thanks to these new laws we will be able to improve our waste management, stop interstate waste, increase investment in industry, and create more jobs while protecting the environment,” she said.

Ms Enoch said the government was committed to ensuring Queenslanders "will not have to pay more to take out their wheelie bin every week.

"We are providing advance payments to councils over and above the rate of household waste that goes to landfill to ensure the costs are not passed on to ratepayers,” she said.

Surplus funds from the levy are to be used support schools, hospitals, infrastructure and frontline services.