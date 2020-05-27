Another council big-wig shown the door

Infrastructure Services head Dimitri Scordalides’ position is being made redundant as part of a wider Gympie Regional Council overhaul

ONE of Gympie Regional Council's directors has been shown the door as the new council continues to put its stamp on the organisation.

Infrastructure Services director Dimitri Scordalides' position is being made redundant as part of a wider overhaul Mayor Glen Hartwig said will open up communication lines.

Mr Scordalides joined the council in 2013.

He will be paid out according to his contract.

The restructure creates a new corporate services sector at the council and will affect branches including water, business support services and roads.

The overhaul "will (allow) a really solid look at our infrastructure practices and ensure our revenue goes towards those projects that are a high priority for the council" Mr Hartwig said.

These changes will be reviewed once the council hires its new CEO.

The overhaul was approved at today's council meeting by a 7-2 vote.

Bob Fredman and Jess Milne were against the changes.

Cr Hartwig said the changes would boost communications, which have been criticised by people from within and outside of the organisation.

"The information flow and the validity and honesty of the information we have received in the last five weeks is something we need to support," Mr Hartwig said.

"It's something we haven't seen for four years; we need to ensure our staff who hold this information continue to maintain good communication channels.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the restructure will open up the council’s communication lines. Photo: Photography by Bambi

"It also enables us a strong focus on the better paths for the planning and development department because the service functions are coming out and going into community and economic development."

Ms Gordon said the changes were not burdening the council with new costs.

"No-one is moving offices, no-one is moving deck chairs," Ms Gordon said.

"The management reporting lines are changing, not any other change. It's not costing the organisation money to change people."

The overhaul comes into effect at 5pm Friday.