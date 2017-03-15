Another chance to have your say on Rainbow Beach

HAVE YOUR SAY: Mayor Mick Curran says the community is the best place to get feedback on Gympie Regional Council's Our Town project for Rainbow Beach.

GYMPIE Regional Council is seeking further community feedback to finalise plans for Stage 5 of the Our Towns Sustainable Centre Program at Rainbow Beach.

The program, focused on supporting and enhancing the Region's townships as attractive and desirable places to live, work and visit, forms part of Council's continued focus on economic advancement.

The focus Council's planning for Rainbow Beach centres on streetscape improvements including landscape design, and improvements for pedestrian access and strengthening tourism attributes.

The planning integrates with existing projects in these areas, including the Cooloola Coast Foreshore Management Plan, Rainbow Beach Foreshore Parks Revitalisation Plan and Open Space and Recreation Plan.

Mayor Mick Curran said Rainbow Beach is a premier tourism destination for national and international visitors and the council wants to make sure it will have sustainable long term growth by providing appropriate design and infrastructure.

"We believe that the community is best placed to provide feedback on Council's planning proposal and we encourage everyone to get involved and Have Your Say,” Cr Curran said.

A preliminary round of community engagement has already been undertaken by the council and contributions from community have been used to develop the Final Draft Concept Masterplan that was considered by the council in a workshop on 1 March 2017.

The Final Draft Concept Master Plan identifies several key immediate and short term priorities for Rainbow, representing the following key issues raised by the community during the consultation period:

Increased parking and associated landscape in central area by filling in u-turn areas;

Additional street tree planting at key locations to enhance the hub and sense of community around the Local Centre which will also result in increased shade to improve the experience of some existing pathways and encourage more walking connections;

Creation of a number of exploratory routes for pedestrian and cyclists to increase activities available and improve connectivity and safety;

Improved pathways to streets to make the town more pedestrian and cycle friendly; and

Creation of a parking overflow area with reinforced turf to create more parking in peak times.

The Final Concept Plan for Rainbow Beach is available for public comment until April 3. The full report will be available at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/our-towns and the council's customer contact points, including the Rainbow Beach Library.

Once the final consultation is completed, the consulting project team will develop the concept plan/landscape design for the selected priority action/s into detailed concept drawings which will enable the council to proceed with drafting construction drawings.

Further feedback can be submitted via the following options:

Visit: www.gympie.qld.gov.au/haveyoursay. Email: planningprojects@gympie.qld.gov.au. Phone Planning Strategy and Major Projects on 5481 0413.