Another big Gympie event felled by coronavirus

GYMPIE’S driver education giant Roadcraft has cancelled its 40th anniversary plans amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrations were due to take place on April 18 and would have featured a guest appearance by New Zealand’s four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, who was set to do a commemorative lap around the Roadcraft course.

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin said the occasion would have marked 40 years since Australian motor racing legend Peter Brock officially opened Roadcraft with a commemorative lap around the new track in 1980.

Peter Brock in a commodore at the opening of Roadcraft in 1980.

“We had Zinc outside broadcasting, we had a special guest coming, because 40 years ago on that date was when Peter Brock officially opened Roadcraft, and he did a spin around the secondary circuit that was designed by Bob Fredman in a Commodore, and he had (Gympie Mayor) Mick Vernados and (Widgee Shire Chairman) Adrian McClintock in the car with him,” Mrs Makin said.

“We were having Greg Murphy come and do the lap, and the reason we chose Greg was because he is such a big advocate for road safety, as Peter Brock was.

“We were going to have Mick Vernados and Adrian McClintock in the car again, we were planning a huge open day for the public.”

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin.

Mrs Makin said Roadcraft had also made the decision to cancel all public courses until at least mid-April.

She said the continued health of Roadcraft staff was imperative to their work training prospective Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Australian F1 Grand Prix opening party at Club 23. Greg Murphy

“We need to keep our educators safe and virus-free because we do have some pretty crucial work to do for Queensland Ambulance Service in paramedic driver training,” she said.

“What’s more of a loss to us is the education we do here is potentially life-saving, so it pains me to think those drivers aren’t getting that training, we absolutely hope to have them back here very soon but they’re missing out on this vital training and there’s nothing much we can do about it.”