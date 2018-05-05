Anonymously abusing an old lady is truly pathetic

Grace Thras with a letter that was left on her car.

EVERY once in a while, you run across something truly baffling.

The anonymous note left on 76-year-old Grace Thras' car fits this bill to a T.

Bad grammar aside (and one can't help but wonder why, since it was typed, spellcheck's generally good advice was ignored), there's the inconvenient detail that Mrs Thras received the abuse for parking in a disabled spot - something that, as holder of a disabled permit, she is well within her rights to do.

If they ever chase the letter writer, clearly authorities will be tangling with a criminal genius on the scale of Wile E Coyote rather than Professor Moriarty.

But the real question is, what's the point?

Sure, we've all been frustrated by things we see.

Bad parking still gets my goat; there are two very clear, very white lines which one can follow. That people can leave their car, clearly see they have failed at one of motoring's most basic tasks and still feel like a success boggles the mind.

It makes you wonder if they ever grasped the whole square-peg/round-hole conundrum in school; and you certainly wouldn't trust them with a knife.

But this is why we have parking regulators. Yes it is annoying when you get pinged, and some are a touch overzealous, but there are also ways to challenge them if they get it wrong.

The letter writer has given Mrs Thras none of these options, and has only succeeded in upsetting and disturbing an older lady going about her business.

As life achievements go, that one is truly pathetic.