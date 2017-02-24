Annual event for pensioner

BALDILOCKS: Jo Jones post-shave last year with regular volunteer Meredith Brown. This year's shave will be held at Gympie Central Shopping Centre on March 18, which just happens to be Jo's 76th Birthday.

THIS year will be the seventh time Gympie pensioner, Jo Jones will shave her head for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

It's a commitment the passionate fundraiser is justifiably proud of.

She even made mention of her efforts on an application to appear on Millionaire Hot Seat in 2015.

Eddie McGuire even asked her husband Jack about it on her appearance on the show in September that year.

"How does she look when she shaves, Jack?”

"Bald,” was Jack's deadpan reply, which illicited a ripple of laughter from the audience.

That experience has only served to encourage Jo even further.

"This year it will be on my 76th birthday,” she said with a cheeky grin.

For the past several years Jo has been organising the public shave at Gympie Central Shopping Centre in the second weekend in March.

And in the eight years she has been involved in fundraising, has raised close to $35,000 for the organisation.

"I really like the stories people tell me about the Leukaemia Foundation. People are always coming up to me and saying how they, or someone they know, have been helped by them, and by the good work they do,” she said.

The Leukaemia Foundation's main fundraising drive is The World's Greatest Shave, and funds raised from events like the one Jo is organising will go towards research into treatment of blood cancers and also into funding for accommodation and transport and other support services to people and families undergoing treatment.

"It means that people from the bush, like the people here in Gympie, get help and support when they have to go to the major centres for treatment,” Jo said.

Jo has organised the shave to be held at

Gympie Central Shopping Centre on March 18 from 10am to 1pm and anyone can come along and get a colour or a shave and help the charity.

She has also been chasing donations from different Gympie business houses for an old fashioned tombola, to be held on the day to try and raise a bit more money.

"It's really simple. People buy a number, and whatever prize that number corresponds with, they win. We've got some really great prizes donated by some really generous businesses. Gympie people are great like that,” she said.

Two hairdressers have also volunteered their time to conduct the shaving and temporary spray colouring.

"We've got Meredith Brown from Hair on Reef and Sandra Matheson for Legends donating their time to do the shave. Meredith has been doing it for us for a number of years and is always happy to help out and Sandra was really keen to get involved this year too,” she said.

Jo said the shave is open to anyone who wants to donate and get their hair shaved or coloured and she also said she would love to get a couple of volunteers to help out on the day.

"It would be great if we could get some people to come along and rattle the buckets or take care of registrations and things. Just a couple of extra helping hands would be great,” she said.

If you would like to pre-register to get your hair coloured or shaved or would like to help on and the day, contact Jo on 5482 8796 or 0419 646 993.