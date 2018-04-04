Annual carcass competition kicks off in Woolooga

GEARING UP: The 31st Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic got under way recently. Pictured are sponsorship co-ordinator Hayden Pratt, classic co-ordinator Kate Power and previous Carcass Classic co-ordinator Mick Senini.

ANIMAL induction for the 31st Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic saw 120 animals entered from 37 graziers and grazing families, with an increase in first-time exhibitors.

In her first year as classic co-ordinator, Kate Power has been busy organising and on induction day at Woolooga Saleyards was running around doing jobs ranging from operating bail gates, giving inoculations and all the while keeping an ear open for any registration issues.

Ms Power said entries were a bit down on last year but attributed that to better grazing conditions.

"In some cases better feed has meant animals have gained weight in excess of entry requirements or are close and would finish too heavy,” she said.

"Also better conditions mean cattle can be kept on grass and put on weight.”

Ms Power said the classic allowed graziers to benchmark their performance and breeding against others in the industry.

"Some use the classic as a valuable hobby and a great social and business networking opportunity to talk to others at various classic events,” Ms Power said.

"All in all, the classic gives the chance to change management practices or at least think seriously about it.”

She said some graziers had changed vaccination programs after taking part in workshops conducted at the halfway stage, while others looked at different bull types.

This year the backgrounding process will be continued as it is considered that running all entries for about five weeks on equal pastures, treatments and conditions levels the playing field.

After backgrounding, all cattle are moved to the feed lot.

This year the classic will return to a revamped new owner, Gowanlock Feedlot at Tansey.

A vital part of the classic is the sponsors and this year that has been left to one of the rising members of the grazing community in ex-Gympie High student Hayden Pratt.

Mr Pratt said sponsorship in cash and goods for this year's classic had been a bit over $27,000, provided by 20 sponsors at various levels.

He said there was strong support from Gympie Regional Council.

The main discussion topic among graziers at Woolooga was not, as is often the case, about the weather but about the serious situation developing in the region and further north regarding blue grass dieback.

Many paddocks are showing large areas of brown and dead blue grass, which is severely reducing cattle feed and allowing weed infestations to develop.

Research is under way but to date no defining cause has been found.